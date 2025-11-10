Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $286.56 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

