Americana Partners LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,368,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

Mastercard stock opened at $551.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $572.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.