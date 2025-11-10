Americana Partners LLC Purchases 18,309 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after acquiring an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.