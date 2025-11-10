Americana Partners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $457.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $576.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

