Americana Partners LLC Purchases 4,099 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,226,000 after acquiring an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $648.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.65 and its 200 day moving average is $705.97. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

