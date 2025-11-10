Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

