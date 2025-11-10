Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 65.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $487.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,249. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

