Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

