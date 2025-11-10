Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Americana Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Mplx worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mplx alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 509.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Down 0.6%

MPLX stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.