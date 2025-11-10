Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

