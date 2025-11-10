Americana Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.68 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.