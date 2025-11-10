Americana Partners LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 115.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 287,201 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $5,671,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 958.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,363 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $17,696,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BMY opened at $46.74 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

