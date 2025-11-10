Americana Partners LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

