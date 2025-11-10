Americana Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $212.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.16 and its 200-day moving average is $196.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

