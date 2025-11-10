Americana Partners LLC Takes $5.39 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $172.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

