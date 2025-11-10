Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after buying an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,257,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $259.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.55 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.