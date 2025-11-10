Americana Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $232.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

