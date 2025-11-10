Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,362,000 after buying an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7%

Amphenol stock opened at $139.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.