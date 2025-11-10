Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $314.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $855.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.