Analysts Issue Forecasts for Joby Aviation Q4 Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Joby Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JOBY. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $463,723.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 692,428 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,487.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 52,907 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $833,814.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,055.44. The trade was a 26.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock valued at $25,068,869. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

