Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COP. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

