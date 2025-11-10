Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 8,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

