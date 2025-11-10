Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 2,750 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.