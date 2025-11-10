Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 145,606 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,147.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,606 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

