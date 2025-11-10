Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $7.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

