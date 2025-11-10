Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPLG stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

