Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.7% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,990,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 228,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 367,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

