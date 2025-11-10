Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 353 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.47. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

