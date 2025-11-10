Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 353 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.47. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
