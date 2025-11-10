Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 16,693 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 265,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VBR stock opened at $206.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average of $199.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

