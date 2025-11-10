Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.3% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

