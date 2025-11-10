Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Postrock Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

