Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $278,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

