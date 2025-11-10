Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $634,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,859,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

