Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.03 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.