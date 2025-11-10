Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

