Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,696 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.56 on Monday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

