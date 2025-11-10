Assetmark Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 514.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after acquiring an additional 322,935 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 904,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,509,000 after buying an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 814 shares of company stock worth $97,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $117.94.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $136.57 on Monday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80.

Southern Copper’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, November 12th. The 1.0085-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 11th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

