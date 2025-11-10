Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 190.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

WFRD opened at $73.26 on Monday. Weatherford International PLC has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

