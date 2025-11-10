Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,017 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

