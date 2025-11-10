Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,404 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. President Capital increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

AKAM opened at $83.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

