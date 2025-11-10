Atria Investments Inc Invests $642,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

