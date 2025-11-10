AT&T Inc. $T Stake Reduced by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

