B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Celsius

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Celsius Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,581,975 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.