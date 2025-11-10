B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for APEI

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price target on American Public Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price target on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $561.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 39.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

