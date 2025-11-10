B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for Ducommun Q4 Earnings

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Ducommun from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. Ducommun has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ducommun by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $400,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.