B. Riley Lowers Earnings Estimates for Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Hudson Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,046,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 102.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 563,899 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 204,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

