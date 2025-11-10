Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Has $3 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,806,000 after acquiring an additional 593,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after acquiring an additional 727,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $278.83 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.