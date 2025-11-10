Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 437.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 76,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $621.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $726.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,836. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,281 shares of company stock worth $57,948,936. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.