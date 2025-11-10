Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CSV

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSV. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CSV stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 52,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

