Capital One Financial Has Negative Outlook of EE Q4 Earnings

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of EE stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 32.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 157.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

